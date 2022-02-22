Explosion and fire at Brigham Young University student apartments caused by residents brewing up rocket fuel in their kitchen

Yesterday, Brigham Young University and Provo, Utah firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a student housing building. Turns out, residents "had been making homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball," according to the police report. Fortunately, the blaze was extinguished quickly and nobody was injured, although some residents have to move due to flooding from the sprinkler system. No word on the goal of this experiment in kitchen chemistry or, perhaps of equal import, why there is a toilet in the living room as seen in the photo below.

(KUTV)