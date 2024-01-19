Adam Savage reveals Mythbusters' scariest explosion

Almost a decade after the end of the original Mythbusters series, many of the episodes people remember most fondly involve some sort of explosion. In Adam Savage's latest Tested video, he answers several questions including:

"What is the scariest explosion or energetic reaction you got to witness or be part of on Mythbusters?"

Previously, Adam has said coffee creamer fireballs are the "scariest things" he'd ever seen. In the video above, Adam explains the science of these "particulate explosions," beautifully demonstrated below by Grant Imahara, Kary Byron, and Tori Belleci: