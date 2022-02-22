If you are in a part of the world that presents dates in the day-month-year format, today is a palindrome, it reads the same forwards and backwards, and an ambigram—when flipped it also reads the same. Please celebrate accordingly.
Today is a palindrome and an ambigram
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- calendars
- dates
- language
- linguistics
List of films with the most fucks per minute
The first American film to use the word "Fuck" was M*A*S*H (1970). (Interestingly, a 1979 episode of the TV series M*A*S*H included the first use of "son-of-a-bitch" on US network television.) Below is a Wikipedia list of the top ten "non-pornographic, English-language feature films" with the most spoken uses of "fuck." Unfortunately, one of the… READ THE REST
Poll warns "Colder Than A Witch's T!t" and other phrases in danger of dying out
Perspectus Global, a PR and media research firm, just released the results of a shocking new survey that places several British idioms on the endangered phrase list. "Language changes – and some phrases are lost to history," the company wrote. "Our latest Perspectus Global survey delved into the traditional sayings that are falling by the… READ THE REST
Forget about hygge. Now it's all about uitwaaien.
Back in 2015, everyone was all about hygge, a Danish concept described by the Oxford English Dictionary as a "quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of comfort or well-being." Now though, there's a new Dutch word bubbling up in the US: uitwaaien (OUT-vwy-ehn), that according to the Washington Post "translates literally… READ THE REST
Sharpen your project management skills with these deeply discounted online courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're starting your own candle company or hoping to get your existing staff back on track to success, understanding the ins and outs of project management can do wonders for… READ THE REST
Learn how to make beautiful tunes with this $40 music production bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Ask any schmuck off the street who looks like they've been awake for ten years, and they'll tell you the same thing: The only thing that brings anyone comfort these days… READ THE REST
Charge your Apple Watch on the go with this keychain for just $20
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As an Apple user, you rely heavily on all your devices getting you through the day, so there's nothing truly worse than experiencing low-battery anxiety. With the small and functional nature of the Apple… READ THE REST