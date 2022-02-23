'Fistful of Vengeance' the 'Wu Assassins' feature-length movie was a ton of fun

I loved Netflix series Wu Assassins. The feature-length movie is a really good time but lacks the depth a series provides.

Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao, and Juju Chan return to their excellent characters for the second adventure in Wu-space. While it is not the second season that fans have been hoping for, it is a wonderful jump back into the Wu's kung-fu, mysticism and trippy effects world.

Almost none of the questions left open at the end of Season 1 were answered, so there is plenty of room for more solving problems with punches. The team left San Francisco for Thailand and it appears are now supernatural crime-fighting world travelers, instead of restauranteers and car thieves.

Lawrence Kao, who plays Tommy Wah, evidently said this movie is intended to be a standalone adventure that someone could watch without watching the series. While that is maaaaayybe true, I think it is mostly a lot of fun fan service and great action.