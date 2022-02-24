Russian forces attempting to seize Chernobyl

Daily Beast reports that there is fighting over Chernobyl, raising the risk of throwing radioactive dust into the atmosphere.

Daily Beast:

"Russian occupation forces are trying to seize" the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday. "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated."

…

Zelensky said the development in Chernobyl is particularly alarming because it shows the nature of the conflict and shows just how brazen and reckless Russia will be, as the ramifications of fighting in Chernobyl could quickly expand the conflict and its consequences through Europe.

"This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe," Zelensky said.