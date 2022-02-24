Steve Bannon and Blackwater founder support Putin for being anti-LGBTQ

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and Blackwater founder Erik Prince support Russia, not because Putin called either of them a genius, but because the "anti-woke" dictator has no tolerance for LGBTQ.

They applaud Russia because Putin "ain't woke – he is anti-woke."

Because "the Russians [sic] people still know which bathroom to use."

Because "they don't have pride flags …"

Because "they don't have boys swimming in girls' college swim meets."

Bannon and Prince — speaking to a pro-Trump audience who think as they're told — traded these twisted Putin–Russia compliments yesterday on War Room just before Russia invaded Ukraine.