These old candy bar commercials are a reminder of how product design used to be good

After watching these fun 1960s commercials for 3 Musketeers and Milky Way candy bars, I checked to see if 3 Musketeers were still being made. They are, and I was disappointed but not particularly surprised to see that the wrapper design is terrible in comparison the 1960s design. What happened? Somewhere along the way, product managers were put in charge of design, and most of them have bad taste, I guess.

I don't want to be too mean, though, because they have a friendly Twitter account with 11k followers.