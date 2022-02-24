The folks at Squirrel Monkey reimagine modern apps and online services as if they existed decades ago. They do a great job making them look like software did in the 1980s and 1990s. This imaginary 1980s version of Wordle looks and sounds exactly like real PC games of the era. I don't know how they do it!
Watch: What if Wordle existed in the 1980s
