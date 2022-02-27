People mostly ignored this 1970 Vashti Bunyan album but it's gained a large following over the years

Just Another Diamond Day by English folk singer Vashti Bunyan is a beautiful album that was initially overlooked when it was released in 1970. Her music makes me feel like I'm laying in a meadow and watching the clouds go by. Bunyan has the voice of an angel, but she became discouraged when very few copies of Just Another Diamond Day were sold. By 2000, though, the album had gained many fans. After a 30 year period of not releasing music, Vashti began putting her music out into the world again. She released Lookaftering in 2005, and Heartleap in 2014. I'm grateful she decided to share her talent with the world after the long hiatus.

