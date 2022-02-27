The Red-lipped batfish is dolled up and ready to go

The Red-lipped batfish, also known as the Galapagos batfish, are known for their juicy pair of red, voluptuous lips. Even at the bottom of the ocean, they're always dolled up and ready to go. This fancy creature uses its glamorous pout to attract a mate. They are not good swimmers, but luckily know how to use their highly adapted pectoral, pelvic and anal fins to strut around on the ocean floor.