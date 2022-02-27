In the world that this Theragran M vitamins commercial takes place, it's totally normal for a hyper delivery man to burst into a nice restaurant and loudly announce to the people dining "I have a Theragran for Mr. Stone!" Mr. Stone isn't at the restaurant, but luckily the delivery man locates him in the end. There is no hiding from this delivery man, who is eager for you to receive your vitamins, wherever you may be. The commercial concludes with a threat against the viewer.
Watch this unsettling vitamin commercial from 1982
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 1980s
- Alternate Universes
ITSOFOMO is a multimedia experience of spoken word, video, and a "mutantrumpet"
Artist David Wojnarowicz collaborated with composer Ben Neill in 1989 to create ITSOFOMO, a distinguished multimedia performance. Originally a live performance, ITSOFOMO exists as a video piece now, too. The intense and poetic dynamic between sound and imagery in this piece keeps me coming back to it. The performance included spoken word, music, and multi-channel… READ THE REST
Morrissey just published a scathing open letter to Johnny Marr: "Stop using my name as click-bait"
Right wing whiner and not-so-charming man Morrissey just published an "open letter" to his former Smiths bandmate, legendary guitarist Johnny Marr, requesting that he stop taking Moz's name in vain. From Morrissey's missive posted on Morrissey Central: The fact is: you don't know me. You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my… READ THE REST
Listen to Quark Pair's self-released synth music cassette from 1988
According to Utravillage ("A guide to underground ambient, minimal, progressive electronic, and new age releases from approximately 1975 to 1995, covering primarily vinyl and cassette releases from the U.S. scene.") Quark Pair was a "precocious duo of Gen X teenagers who met at Stuyvesant high school in New York." They made 500 copies of Relativity,… READ THE REST
This award-winning bundle teaches you how to edit photos like a pro and is 48% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For over a hundred years, photographs have given people the power to remember key moments and capture the physical world. Throughout time, photography has advanced from the simple, black and white… READ THE REST
Examine the world around you with this WiFi-enabled microscope for 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Unless you go on to study biology in college, usually, the last time you work and play with a microscope is in the midst of your high school career. With the WiFi… READ THE REST
Gear up for tax season with this cryptocurrency and NFT beginner's guide
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Back in the day, investing in real estate was one of the only sure ways to build wealth over the course of a lifetime. But it's 2022, and the scope of… READ THE REST