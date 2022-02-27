Watch this unsettling vitamin commercial from 1982

In the world that this Theragran M vitamins commercial takes place, it's totally normal for a hyper delivery man to burst into a nice restaurant and loudly announce to the people dining "I have a Theragran for Mr. Stone!" Mr. Stone isn't at the restaurant, but luckily the delivery man locates him in the end. There is no hiding from this delivery man, who is eager for you to receive your vitamins, wherever you may be. The commercial concludes with a threat against the viewer.