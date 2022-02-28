This is so good it could finally unite Boston and New Jersey together in peace.
This mash-up of Donna Summer and Danzig is fantastic
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- danzig
- disco
- donna summer
- mash-up
- mash-ups
- mashups
- the misfits
How to convert a piano into a working bicycle BBQ
These are three of my favorite things, and I never thought they could be combined in such a perfect way. READ THE REST
Watch a video essay on UK copyright law made entirely out of clips from The Simpsons
From creator Will H: The collagementary I have produced uses approximately 380 unique individual clips spliced together from 262 different episodes of the popular US Animated Sitcom 'The Simpsons', to informatively dictate the UK Government's 'Fair Dealing' Copyright exceptions. READ THE REST
Elmo forced to undergo the Bene Gesserit Gom Jabbar
Whereof one cannot speak, thereof one must be silent. — Ludwig Wittgenstein. READ THE REST
This foldable wireless charging stand supports up to three devices at once
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Life in the modern age is all about convenience. Even when their stock is hemorrhaging, companies like Facebook/Meta, Apple, and Google have constantly innovated to keep our lives happy and simple. In… READ THE REST
This award-winning bundle teaches you how to edit photos like a pro and is 48% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For over a hundred years, photographs have given people the power to remember key moments and capture the physical world. Throughout time, photography has advanced from the simple, black and white… READ THE REST
Examine the world around you with this WiFi-enabled microscope for 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Unless you go on to study biology in college, usually, the last time you work and play with a microscope is in the midst of your high school career. With the WiFi… READ THE REST