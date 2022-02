In Riverside County, just outside Los Angeles, a pallet yard caught fire last night, spreading with such intensity due to wind that it looked like the gates of help opened. Video below.

Fire officials worked through the night to control the blaze. As of 11pm last night, the 10,000 square foot pallet yard was destroyed along with one structure, multiple vehicles, and outbuildings.

According to ABC7, there is no word of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.