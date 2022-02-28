Andy Yi says: "Watching that video of Japanese people discussing what English sounds like to them made me chuckle and then think about this Asian Boss video from 2018 where random people on the streets of Japan were asked to speak in 'pure Japanese,' i.e., not use English loan words like air-con or ketchup or escalator. Seeing the interviewees try and fail to know the Japanese equivalent of commonly used English words makes me chuckle as a 2nd generation Korean-American immigrant, because it's common for my sub-group to substitue english words like this with a Kon-glish accent like Gas-su-stay-tion for Gas Station in place of what feels like a more technical word (Juyuso).
Watch Japanese people try to speak without using English words
- Japan
- language
