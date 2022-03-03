Bizarre alien embryo found on sidewalk after rainstorm

On Monday, Harry Hayes was jogging in Sydney, Australia after a rainstorm when he spotted this bizarre creature on the sidewalk. He posted video of the oddity on his Instagram which expectedly led to a lot of speculation but no clear answer. We know The Truth though and fear for the horror ahead as this extraterrestrial embryo develops into its full beastly form. From Yahoo! News:

"I really enjoyed the questions asking how close I am to the ocean," Mr Hayes said, adding that he isn't close to the sea.

[Some] suggested it could be an organ of some animal, or an embryo. A clam or snail without a shell were also suggested.

On Instagram, one biologist said she had sent the photo to "dozens" of her peers and none of them could agree.

"My money is on possum/glider embryo," she wrote.