Several Ukrainian celebrities are headed to the front lines

Harrowing images of Ukrainian civilians fighting for their soil are ubiquitous, but the bravery on display doesn't dull the barbarity exhibited by Putin and his footsoldiers.

In response to the invasion, several prominent Ukrainian celebrities have decided to ignore their fame and wealth to engage in the defense of their homeland. Obviously, former Miss Ukraine 2015, Anastasiia Lenna(pictured above), is the one that grabs the most attention- due to the juxtaposition inherent in her photos as a beauty queen and active combatant- but she isn't the only one. Ukrainian boxers such as Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oleksander Usyk, and the Klitschko Brothers have all joined the effort to repel the Russian incursion.