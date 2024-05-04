Former police chief charged in rehab center rape

Former Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger is behind bars in the Westmoreland County Jail, near Pittsburgh, after being charged Friday with sexual assault. He had already been fired after federal agents raided his department on unrelated matters.

According to State Police, the sexual assault happened at DreamLife Recovery in Donegal. Berger began working there in January as a Behavioral Health Technician following a stint at the drug and alcohol rehab center as a patient and his firing as the Ligonier Valley Police Chief last May. … On Monday around 11:00 pm, police paperwork states Berger went into the victim's room while she was sleeping, woke her up by whispering her name and "forcefully started to kiss her." State Police say he then groped her and forced her to give him oral sex.

Berger "owned up," reports WPXI News 11, citing investigators, and is in jail unable to post $100,000 bail.

A statement from the facility:

"We are aware of the recent allegation of sexual misconduct, and the facility is taking the matter very seriously. Maintaining the highest standards of integrity and patient safety is their top priority, and they have no tolerance for any such conduct. Active investigations began immediately after the situation was reported to them, and they are committed to working closely with the affected individual to provide support needed at this time. The accused has been fully restricted from access to any facility, patient or company data while investigations remain underway."

It's still not clear from coverage what that FBI raid was about:

Homeland Security agents and state police on May 4 raided the Ligonier Valley Police Department and seized Mr. Berger's cell phone and police vehicle. Local officials placed him on leave immediately afterward and launched an independent investigation. … Ligonier officials said they don't know the circumstances behind the raid since the warrant is still sealed, and it's unclear what federal agents were searching for. Police say the investigation is ongoing but have not offered further details

One imagines the good people of Ligonier would like some answers.