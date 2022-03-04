I loved "A Wizard's Guide To Defensive Baking"

T. Kingfisher's A Wizard's Guide To Defensive Baking was a fantastically fun read.

I was thrilled with the easy worldbuilding, wonderful characters, and hero, the 14-year-old Mona, the Wizard of the Bakery. I loved the creative uses for baked goods and will never look at gingerbread cookies the same way again.

Amazon:

Fourteen-year-old Mona isn't like the wizards charged with defending the city. She can't control lightning or speak to water. Her familiar is a sourdough starter and her magic only works on bread. She has a comfortable life in her aunt's bakery making gingerbread men dance.

But Mona's life is turned upside down when she finds a dead body on the bakery floor. An assassin is stalking the streets of Mona's city, preying on magic folk, and it appears that Mona is his next target. And in an embattled city suddenly bereft of wizards, the assassin may be the least of Mona's worries…