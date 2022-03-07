The ins and outs of cyber warfare

With all of the talk about war lately, watching a video on the cyber component of conflict might be a little stressful. Hell, even the mention of warfare might even stir up a few feelings of angst and unease in today's climate. Seeing the horrific images of bombings in Ukraine can provide one with more than enough of their fill of war. However, with the lingering prospect of a global conflict, I think it's essential to understand how much war has changed in recent years. Beyond the battlefield and bullets, war has extended to the realm of computers. Even though this aspect of war has existed-albeit minimally- since the advent of the internet, cyber warfare still carries an air of mystery that eludes conventional war.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Imperial War Museums talks about the proliferation of cyber warfare, and nations implement it to bolster their efforts on the battlefield.