Sony's MiniDisc was an excellent format—"successor to cassettes, smaller, more robust, more flexible, and it sounded better"—hampered by expensive hardware, hostility from the music industry, and intense competition with other formats. But contrary to legend it did not outright fail in the marketplace—especially in Japan, where the domestic consumer electronics lobby was stronger than the American media lobby.
A brief history of the MiniDisc
