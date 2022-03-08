Japanese voice actors receive an incredible level of fame

To paraphrase Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction, Japan has the same stuff we have over here, but it's the little differences that make the nation seem exotic. In the Western world, voice actors are generally regarded as a lesser performer class than "traditional actors." In Japan, however, voice actors are greeted with a level of fame and esteem their Western equivalents would probably kill for. With anime and adult animation becoming staple genres in the West, the aforementioned disposition towards voice actors is finally beginning to change. Still, it's nowhere close to the reverence that Japanese voice actors receive.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel CDwagVA gives a history lesson about Japan's love affair with voice actors(Seiyuu). He even tries his hand at becoming a professional. The video is the perfect reminder of Japan's respect for almost any profession that centers on craft and dedication, irrespective of how "childish" it may appear externally.