In honor of women's history month, Barbie created their first South Asian CEO doll

Barbie's trajectory as a feminist icon is one of the strangest stories on record. Initially, Mattel designed Barbie to physically represent the masculine ideal of feminine beauty to young girls. Consequently, girls who didn't bear Barbie's highly unattainable physical frame developed varying levels of body dysmorphia. Whereas women who possess the doll's classic physique-either naturally or through the aid of surgery- were pejoratively labeled Barbie dolls for their curvaceous dimensions. Choosing to accept the criticism that they created a generation of girls that validate their beauty through the tenets of the male gaze, Mattel reconfigured Barbie's anatomy-although, not in an exciting Cronenberg way, mind you- to make her figure more "slight" and realistic.

Then there's the subject of Barbie's laundry list of remarkable careers. By giving the doll an array of "gender-defying." occupations, Mattel boldly waved the flag of representation for all little girls- except those of color. Seeing the potential to make more money – sorry, I meant to say impact- Mattel has slowly begun to create Barbie dolls from a spectrum of ethnicities. The most recent addition to their ever-expanding roster of racially diverse dolls is the South Asian CEO Barbie, created in honor of Women's history month, linked above. Whatever the profit-driven motives were behind the doll's creation, I'm sure this Barbie will help many ambitious South Asian girls by providing a tangible example of their boundless potential.