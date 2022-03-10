Nissan demonstrates its new stop-and-start control with a countertop ramen-delivery vehicle

If you stop a car suddenly, your body keeps moving until the seat belt stops it. Your internal organs, body fluids, and soft tissue slosh forward until they impact the inner shell of your body (or whatever you want to call it). It doesn't feel good.

Nissan has been working on an acceleration control technology to reduce this bad feeling, and they are ready to share it with the rest of the world. They call it e-4ORCE, and to demonstrate it, they made a little car that zips down a counter to deliver ramen. The broth doesn't slosh when the car stops. My surprise is genuine, even though I didn't make faces like the actors in the commercial who were paid to look surprised.

[via Core77]