Up for auction: the Tin Man's oil can from the Wizard of Oz (1939)

One of the oil cans used to revive the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz (1939) is hitting the auction block tomorrow. Currently on loan to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, this is one of several duplicate oil cans seen in the film. Perhaps the winning bidder will honor the Museum's wish to keep the prop displayed there—that is, if buyer has a heart.

From GWS Auctions:

Historians say this is one of five oil cans used during filming (others say there were three). The oil can is currently on exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. This piece has excellent investment potential, as items from or made for this legendary film almost never surface, including the Tin Man costume which is said to be lost. The Wizard of Oz is widely considered to be one of the greatest films in cinema history, and has become an icon of American popular culture. Please note: The can is on loan to the museum through November of this year. The museum has also expressed interest in having the winning bidder keep it there if they would so choose after the loan agreement is satisfied in November 2022. The lot will come with a redacted copy of the loan agreement for the Academy Museum and an insurance valuation of $1 million.