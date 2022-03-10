With election of "K-Trump," South Koreans consider moving to Canada

The recent election of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has some South Koreans eyeing Canada as a part of their escape plan. The Korea Herald says the far-right Yoon has "made remarks that would be offensive to other countries, praised heavily controversial political figures, gone after foreigners and shown a poor understanding of feminism."

Yoon campaigned on a promise to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and is an "avowed anti-feminist," according to AFP, which also says he has revealed his Trumpian credentials by "from praising one of the country's former dictators" and "belittling manual labor and Africans."

Insider collected some tweets from unhappy South Koreans who are considering getting the hell out: