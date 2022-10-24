Donald Trump says journalists should face rape in prison for [legally] reporting on leaked info

Donald Trump stepped up his authoritarian stance against journalists over the weekend, suggesting they should be punished for [legally] reporting on leaked information by going to prison, where they can get raped by another prisoner. (See video below.)

"You know how you find the leaker? You take the writer and or the publisher of the paper … and you say, 'Who is the leaker?' … And they say, 'We're not going to tell you,' and they say, 'That's okay, you're going to go to jail.' And when this person realizes he's going to be the bride of another prisoner…," then the journalist will immediately rat out their source, Trump said to his laughing MAGA crowd.

Trump has repeatedly referred to journalists as "the enemy of the people," a choice phrase used by the likes of Hitler, Stalin, and other cruel oppressors. Like his Big Lie about election fraud, it doesn't take much to trigger his MAGA mob, and this is what the anti-democratic ex-president is counting on.

Trump on Supreme Court Leak: You take the writer and or the publisher… you say who is the leaker? National security. They say we're not going to tell you. You're going to jail. And when this person realizes that he is going to be the bride of a prisoner.. pic.twitter.com/5M51Vcpwk3 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com