Angelina Jolie sheds light on the crisis in Yemen

As the world's attention turns to Ukraine, it's important to remember the staggering list of other tragedies occurring worldwide. That isn't to say that we should weigh which crisis is more important than the other. However, as a spate of news coverage surrounding Ukraine clearly indicates, the West has seemingly come to accept that the Middle East is supposed to be in a state of chaos perpetually. The West has grown so cold to the headlines about the struggles in the Middle East that most believe the region, and consequently its people, have no hope of escaping their abysmal realities.

One of the worst humanitarian crises on Earth is happening in Yemen. As a result of war, which is already bleak enough, famine has engulfed the nation for years. Even though the situation is impossibly heartwrenching, very few news outlets or celebrities have used their platform to draw attention to the crisis. Thankfully, Angelina Jolie is working to shine a light on the squalor and desperation of the Yemeni people by using the conflict in Ukraine as a salient parallel.