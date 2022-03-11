It appears to me that the car's trunk went off? Nice assortment of smoke and incendiaries!
Watch an unplanned fireworks display occur when a motorcyclist hits a car full of fireworks
Pick a good password, then never change it
Glenn Fleishman has some advice that may seem counterintuitive: never change your password. If your password is long and random enough to avoid brute force or dictionary attacks, unique to the service, and has not been leaked, you should never need to change it. Glenn's article is a nice history tour of the mentality behind… READ THE REST
A big archive of chiptunes fits inside this little synth
How many chiptunes can the Retrocade Synth contain? All of them! [Jack]'s RetroCade synth is connects directly to the Papilio One 500k FPGA. All the classic chiptune ICs can be emulated in this FPGA including the Commodore 64 SID chip, and an Amiga MOD player. Being a follow-up to [Jack]'s previous FPGA YM2149 project, he also… READ THE REST
Old radio broadcast equipment
The Equipment Archive Section of The Broadcast Archive has the good stuff: the hot glass, studio hear, RCA equipment, monitors… [via Hacker News] READ THE REST
