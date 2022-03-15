Old Thor in new Mignola documentary

Bob Knetzger
"Mike Mignola sketch" by bradalmanac is marked with CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

While we fans wait for the upcoming documentary  "Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters," we can enjoy these sketches Mignola made for a cancelled Thor animated series back in the '90s. The docu will feature more on this show as bonus material in the documentary Blue Ray.