A cop shot his wife and then killed himself, but you wouldn't know it from this headline

"Exonerative tense" is a term some used to describe the evasive, passive style of writing used by news media when police kill people—a world of "officer-involved" shootings in which guns "discharge" but are never fired. In most cases, it concerns a on-duty incident and a police press release that is the reporter's only source. In this case in Alabama, though, things are a little less on-duty and a little more exonerative-tensed than usual:

Killed and critically injured by who, exactly? And after, not in a shooting?

Stephen Miller shot Amanda Miller and then himself, of course, but the writer is so completely tuned into the police-approved language of police killings that they end up fabricating a completely nonsensical headline that invites readers to imagine a third-party killer and dances like an angel around the time it takes for a bullet to reach its target (2 milliseconds, given a typical service pistol and 18 inches to cover.)

The story has, at least, been updated to make clear from the outset what happened. And consider that doing so it may have gotten the station cut off from its essential news hose: the local police department.