Watch Siouxsie and the Banshees' "The Passenger" video, restored for its 35th anniversary

Thirty-five years ago today, the enchanting Siouxsie and the Banshees released their mighty cover of Iggy Pop's 1977 classic tune "The Passenger." To celebrate, the band has "upgraded" the quality of the original music video and swapped it in at their official YouTube channel. Below is a 1990 MTV "120 Minutes" interview with Iggy in which he says the following about Siouxsie's rendition:

"That's good. She sings it well and she threw a little note in when she sings it, that I wish I had thought of, it's kind of improved it… The horn thing is good."

Real good.