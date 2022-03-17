This video came to mind, on this fantastic St. Patrick's Day.
Here are Irish people confronted with stereotypical Irish food
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Apple Studio reviews are in
Apple's newest model of Mac (and its matching display) roll in tomorrow, but the first reviews are out today. The consensus: Mac Studio is an excellent and unexpectedly powerful machine in a compact case, but has a price to match. If your work needs the power—think high-resolution video editing, machine learning, VR—it can't be recommended… READ THE REST
Pick a good password, then never change it
Glenn Fleishman has some advice that may seem counterintuitive: never change your password. If your password is long and random enough to avoid brute force or dictionary attacks, unique to the service, and has not been leaked, you should never need to change it. Glenn's article is a nice history tour of the mentality behind… READ THE REST
A big archive of chiptunes fits inside this little synth
How many chiptunes can the Retrocade Synth contain? All of them! [Jack]'s RetroCade synth is connects directly to the Papilio One 500k FPGA. All the classic chiptune ICs can be emulated in this FPGA including the Commodore 64 SID chip, and an Amiga MOD player. Being a follow-up to [Jack]'s previous FPGA YM2149 project, he also… READ THE REST
Impress your party guests with this epic seven-piece smoked cocktail kit
There's a lot to look forward to this spring, from fun dinner parties with friends to graduation and wedding celebrations. And while nothing goes hand-in-hand with these fun occasions like a great-tasting cocktail, there are only so many gin and tonics and cranberry vodka sodas you can serve before things grow dull. You don't have to… READ THE REST
Find Out Which Cannabis Strains Are Best For You With A Cannabis DNA Test
Image via Unsplash You go to the dispensary to purchase a cannabis product that's best for you. But how do you know? The budtender might be able to give you some guidance, but no two people are the same. So when you get home, you find out the THC you hoped would help take the… READ THE REST
Bring home the gourmet coffee house experience with this food stirrer
Who doesn't love going to a fancy coffee shop and enjoying the delicious foamed milk mixed into a cappuccino? It's one of the great joys of life. The frustration sets in when we realize that we can't have that at home. Or can we? The answer is yes! This Automatic Food Stirrer actually enables you… READ THE REST