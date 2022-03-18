Like a human who flinches during a horror movie scene with a jump scare, this cute kitty is so engaged with the growling lions on a TV screen that he actually steps back and falls off his perch when a male lion "approaches" him.
This cat is fine watching a movie about big cats until a male lion appears on the screen
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cats
- Delightful Creatures
These learning platforms can be the key to unlocking your full potential
They say that you don't know what you don't know, but a review of the lists of the courses that comprise these two phenomenal learning platforms may just send your head into a tailspin. Naturally, we wouldn't expect you to become a master of all 1800+ courses offered between them, but it will certainly give you fodder… READ THE REST
Gentleman accidentally sells NFT of a rock for $0.0012, it later sells for $641,866
An NFT collector says he lost his net worth "in a single click" by accidentally selling an NFT for a fraction of a cent, reports Coin Market Cap. DinoDealer meant to list his EtherRock NFT on OpenSea for 444 ETH (US$1.2 million) but he accidentally listed it for 444 WEI (US$0.0012). A bot came along… READ THE REST
Bear jumps into pigpen, quickly regrets it
This video shows a curious bear hopping over a pigpen fence seeking treats. In an instant, a large white hog attacks the bear. Startled and stunned, the bear backs into a corner but has no time to regain its composure before the white pig's pen mate comes charging out of the shed to confront the ursine… READ THE REST
These wireless headphones by Bose combine powerful sound quality with comfort
Perhaps it will go down as one of life's unsolved mysteries, not unlike the case of the single missing sock. It seems that no matter how carefully you arrange the cords to your headphone when putting them back into their case, they come back out a tangled mess. Maybe it's time to ditch the cords with… READ THE REST
If you want to be a professional programmer, these online courses are a must-have
Whether you're looking for a new career path or simply want to sharpen your engineering skills, learning the languages today's biggest developers use to build some of the world's most exciting technology is a great place to start. And considering that there is so much opportunity in the world of programming, making an investment in your education… READ THE REST
Impress your party guests with this epic seven-piece smoked cocktail kit
There's a lot to look forward to this spring, from fun dinner parties with friends to graduation and wedding celebrations. And while nothing goes hand-in-hand with these fun occasions like a great-tasting cocktail, there are only so many gin and tonics and cranberry vodka sodas you can serve before things grow dull. You don't have to… READ THE REST