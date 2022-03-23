How the Times improved its Ukraine war maps

Early maps of Russia's attack of Ukraine were simple and somewhat deceiving: by shading large areas of the country and using large arrows, they suggested a blitzkrieg invasion and and occupying force behind it. But this wasn't true: Russian forces rolled in on roads and have largely ended up stuck on them, besieging the first large town that each highway runs into. On Twitter, Levi Westerveld collected maps created by the New York Times' graphics department of the invasion, each iteration more accurate than the last.

The original was like the intro sequence from 1960s British crapedy Dad's Army. 🎵 Who do you think you are kidding, Mr Putin? 🎵

In the latest, the "occupation zone", fading with each version of the map, is finally gone completey to show instead the specific occupied and besieged cities and the disposition of known forces.

In contrast, here's what people in Russia get treated to on TV there, replete with Transnistria opening a second front in the west.