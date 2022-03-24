Season 10 of the "Here Be Monsters" podcast is out!

Here Be Monsters is a podcast about a wide range of subject matter that relates to "fear, beauty, and the unknown." One of the reasons I love this artistic podcast is that the format of each episode is a surprise. Some episodes are interviews, others are experimental in their structure, and some, like the most recent episode, feature personal stories told by the host, Jeff Emtman.

I've been listening to this podcast from the beginning, and I'm thrilled that episode 1 of season 10, "Blowgun Time Warp" is finally out. In this episode, Emtman recalls fragments from his adolescent years. If you haven't heard the podcast before, though, I recommend listening to all of the episodes (in any order).