Donald Trump boasts about not needing teleprompter, then falls apart when he can't read teleprompter (video)

Donald Trump used to boast about not needing a teleprompter, but had a fit today when he couldn't read his teleprompter (emphasis on "couldn't read").

"Isn't it nice to have a president who doesn't need a teleprompter?" he once asked, as shown in the "then" part of a then-and-now video posted by MeidasTouch (see below).

Cut to the "now" part, with the struggling ex-president making excuses at his Michigan rally today: "Because this teleprompter, it's facing you," he complained, pointing at his MAGA disciples.

The befuddled MAGA candidate then steps away from his mic to make a big show of adjusting the teleprompter about a quarter of an inch. "These teleprompters, they're just gonzo, folks! They're gonzo!" Gonzo? Well then I guess the mics are in very good company.

Trump likes to pretend that he doesn't need a teleprompter. But when he struggled with his teleprompter today, he had a complete meltdown on stage. pic.twitter.com/M5FOGSEmtb — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 1, 2024

At least this teleprompter gaffe wasn't as morbid as the time he struggled to read and ended up suggesting that his MAGA mob "eat their young."