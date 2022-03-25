Mississippi Republican calls for killings of trans people and supporters

Robert Foster, a former GOP house representative in Mississippi and failed gubernatorial candidate there, has a new message he hopes will win him new supporters: kill trans people and their supporters.

"Some of y'all still want to try and find political compromise with those that want to groom our school aged children and pretend men are women, etc," the former Republican representative from Hernando, Miss., wrote in a Thursday night tweet. "I think they need to be lined up against wall before a firing squad to be sent to an early judgment."

The Mississippi Free Press contacted him; he doubled down:

"I said what I said," he wrote, adding to what he had tweeted. "The law should be changed so that anyone trying to sexually groom children and/or advocating to put men pretending to be women in locker rooms and bathrooms with young women should receive the death penalty by firing squad."

Foster runs Cedar Hill Farm, an "agritourism" venue in DeSoto County, and served as a state representative from 2016 until 2020 after a close-run GOP primary; the Democratic Party didn't bother to run a candidate in his blood-red district. He won 18% of the vote in the 2019 Republican primary for governor after refusing to allow women journalists to accompany him on the campaign trail, only men, for a third-place finish.