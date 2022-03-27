Watch: uncensored clip of Will Smith punching Chris Rock in the face at the Academy Awards

Chris Rock was making a few jokes before giving the award for best documentary when Will Smith stormed the stage and slugged Rock in the face. Smith then walked back to his seat and shouted "Leave my wife's name out of your fucking mouth!" to Rock. A visibly stunned Rock said he was just making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in G.I. Jane (because she has a shaved head) and Smith repeated his threat. The incident was censored in the U.S., but you can see and hear what happened on Japanese television:

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock quickly composed himself and gave the award to Questlove for Summer of Soul. Smith later won best actor for King Richard.

