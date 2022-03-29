In this experiment, a realistic-looking robotic wolf cub was placed near some real wolf cubs and their mom. The robot pup had a built-in hidden camera. Upon noticing the robot, the real wolf cubs got excited by the robo pup and ran over to it, but soon lost interest when they realized it wasn't able to play with them. The mama wolf, on the other hand, was far too smart to be fooled by the robot when she found it. See how she reacts here.
Mother wolf takes a disliking to a robot wolf cub
