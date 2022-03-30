The unspeakable horror of Organic Smiles Cereal

I wish that real-life cereal box toys looked like the ones in this fictional screen test for "Organic Smiles Cereal Commercial." This analog horror video was made by Nathan Frost, and features a series of eerie handmade dolls shot in black and white. I would be overjoyed to dig into a cereal box and pull out any of the dolls in the video, like the one that has a face made out of a dozen little faces.

Youtube:

On August 23rd, 2015, a user posted on a message board and asked "what's a scary story that freaked you out when you were younger?" a user responded by saying " My grandfather used to always tell me a story about a commercial test screening that he and his friends went to when he was younger. He always told me that it was a Cereal advertisement from a company called Organic Smiles. I've looked up the brand and it literally does not exist. He said that the commercial had distorted-faced mannequin women and long blood faces. He didn't watch the whole thing as he ran out of the theater crying but his friends did watch it all and were absolutely traumatized by it. Later that year he said all the people who attended that screening went missing. At the time I totally believed it but now I realized that he had to have been screwing with me, but he always had a serious look on his face when he told me about it.

The response at the time didn't gain much traction until a year later on September 4th when the same user that posted the story said they found the supposed commercial on film tape that was mailed to him somehow. Later that day the user started posting screenshots of it showing its authenticity and proving it was real. Other users were getting excited and many were highly anticipating it.