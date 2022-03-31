Prince's legendary Purple Rain live at Syracuse concert from 1985 will have a superdeluxe release. Here's a taste.

On March 30, 1985, Prince and the Revolution played a legendary concert at Syracuse, New York's Carrier Dome. It was broadcast live on the radio, and audio and video recordings of various quality have been officially released and bootlegged ever since. Now the concert has been remastered for a superdeluxe version on vinyl, CD, and Blu-ray. (It will also be available on streaming platforms in "spatial audio.") Above is a teaser of "Let's Go Crazy." From Prince.com:

For the first time, this powerful performance has been entirely enhanced and reconstructed: the original video source was rescanned, restored and color-corrected; and the original multitrack audio master reels have been remixed and remastered onto Blu-ray video with selectable stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos sound. Prince's late-career and Grammy-nominated recording engineer, Chris James, remixed the recently discovered source audio, which had remained archived in Prince's legendary Paisley Park vault for over three decades.