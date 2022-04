Pandora's Toolbox is a wicked ambient album by David Torn containing a goldmine of creepy samples which have been used in Resident Evil 4, Postal, Silent Hill, and more.

Although this album is full of the type of audio one would expect to hear in a horror film, some tracks are also quite ethereal sounding. The three main categories of sound on this album are Textural, Riffic, and Rhythmic. If you're in need of some highly unusual sounds, Pandora's Toolbox is a fantastic place to go digging.