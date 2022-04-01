This video shows that honey likes to act a little bit silly when it's taken to outer space. In 2014 astronaut David Saint-Jacques demonstrated what happened when he opened a honey jar in a microgravity setting. Without Earth's gravity, the honey looks like a piece of yellow silly putty floating in mid-air. The outer-space honey looks like so much fun to play with and, for some reason, looks like it would taste even better, too.
See how honey behaves in out space
