Shopper prefers to push and hit employees instead of wearing a mask

This gentleman is furious when he is denied access to a Walmart because he refuses to wear a mask. He becomes a tantrum-throwing toddler, fighting through employees who try to stop him. No one can stand in his way!

Not even falling on the floor can deter the patriotic warrior for freedom from enjoying his God-given right to shop without a mask. He gets right back up and starts fighting with employees as if he was the protagonist in a video game. It's a classic performance of a man who lacks empathy. He doesn't care who he hurts as long as he gets what he wants.