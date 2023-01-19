Screw Midjourney, forget about ChatGPT — ChatYPT is the most impressive AI content generator I've seen so far. There are no weird hands or awkwardly stunted language turns. It's just a perfect recreation of a classic human interaction: a one-year-old child talking to an adult. I mean, look at this:

Wow. Just…ya know? Wow.

We thought the robots were coming for our jobs but actually they're coming for our adorable baby talk.

ChatYPT is brought to you by AboutBlank labs. You can use it for free, or pay $99 for unlimited usage, if that's a thing you want to do.