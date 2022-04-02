Spoken is a helpful website that matches exact items across stores to give you the best price

Popkin
Karen Culp/Shutterstock.com

I recently had to do some furniture shopping and came across Spoken.io, a website that compares prices for the same item amongst the different stores that carry it. You can search by store, or by the type of item you're looking for. The site has a simple design and is super easy to use. If you don't like getting ripped off, this is a great place to look for stuff.