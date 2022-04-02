I recently had to do some furniture shopping and came across Spoken.io, a website that compares prices for the same item amongst the different stores that carry it. You can search by store, or by the type of item you're looking for. The site has a simple design and is super easy to use. If you don't like getting ripped off, this is a great place to look for stuff.
Spoken is a helpful website that matches exact items across stores to give you the best price
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- recommendations
This cool subscription service brings new curated books right to your door
My friend Janet Towle has just started a new subscription service called The Manzanita Papers, where a different writer or editor selects a different under-appreciated book to send out each month. "We hope to shine a light on some powerful works that haven't gotten enough credit," they explain on the website. "We imagine our boxes… READ THE REST
Cheap iPhone screen protectors are the best
Wirecutter tested the lot and found that cheapo screen protectors are just as good as name-brand ones. It picks the $13-for-two "Spigen" offering but also lists the "amFilm" one that I have and can vouch for (it's the "Amazon Choice"). They're all the same; Spigen just provides the nicest applicator. We skipped testing glass from… READ THE REST
"Clever Creature" is part podcast, part experimental variety show, and all perfectly weird
I have a new podcast recommendation for all you creative types — one that I think you're really going to dig. All-around great guy Jason Gots' latest listening venture is called Clever Creature and it's a bit different than your average podcast. It's more like a variety show, or maybe a zine for your ears.… READ THE REST
Keep cool in the warmer months with 30% off this Kickstarter-funded pillow
The long, hot, seemingly endless summer nights are looming ahead. Even if you have air conditioning in your home, you're probably dreading getting comfortable in vain with your sweaty head squirming around your outdated, lumpy, and not-to-mention, dusty pillow. With the CarbonIce, you might not have to torture yourself anymore. This 7-in-1 pillow is crafted… READ THE REST
Code with confidence with help from these deeply discounted online courses
If you're looking for a new job, a raise, or are planning a total career pivot, you have to be prepared to compete against tons of people with nearly the exact same experience as you. So what sets you apart from everyone else? Aside from a great resume, a background in coding, a digital language… READ THE REST
This 3-in-1 UV sterilizer might protect you from dangerous bacteria on your phone
There's nothing quite as unsettling as realizing that the device you spend most of your day using might be ten times dirtier than most toilet seats. And there are other reasons that people feel concerned with germs right now, such as finding out that their favorite hand sanitizer may not be as protective as they once thought. Your… READ THE REST