Find music like the music you love, with AI

Music-Map draws proximity clouds of bands and musicians similar to your faves; the methodology has something to do with AI. The picks are both obvious and odd: cannily uncanny, as such things often are. For example, if you pick New Order, it puts Depeche Mode and Pet Shop Boys closer to it than Joy Division. Humans understand things the machine doesn't, but the machine is right about things the machine understands.

It's part of Gnod, the Global Network of Discovery.

I also like the true brutalism of the site itself, which is refreshing amid all the faux-brutualist design that's popular right now.