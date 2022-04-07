RIP to this Shoe Tree that burned down in a fire

There was once a time when the Shoe Tree of Shaniko, Oregon stood tall and carried hundreds of shoes on its branches. Shaniko is one of Oregons' ghost towns, and the tree was located 4-3 miles north of the town at milepost 53 on Hwy 97. Unfortunately, this amazing tree burned down in a fire. I wonder about the stories of each person whose shoes were attached to it. I'm glad that so many people took videos and pictures while this mystifying shoe tree was there.