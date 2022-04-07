There was once a time when the Shoe Tree of Shaniko, Oregon stood tall and carried hundreds of shoes on its branches. Shaniko is one of Oregons' ghost towns, and the tree was located 4-3 miles north of the town at milepost 53 on Hwy 97. Unfortunately, this amazing tree burned down in a fire. I wonder about the stories of each person whose shoes were attached to it. I'm glad that so many people took videos and pictures while this mystifying shoe tree was there.
RIP to this Shoe Tree that burned down in a fire
