Chicago's newest obsession: the Rat Hole

There's a lot Chicago's known for. Jazz, deep dish pizza, Barack Obama. But that list has expanded in recent days. Meet the Rat Hole, a rat-shaped indentation in the cement of West Roscoe Street in northern Chicago. Although it's existed for quite some time, it's only recently that its bizarre appearance has gone viral as a local curiosity, with Chicagoans even going so far as to make pilgrimages and leave "offerings" consisting of food, money and estrogen pills.

It's even been promoted by Illinois state representatives as an attraction.

paid tribute to the chicago rat hole today pic.twitter.com/jDM1vWPPNo — beer person (@CantEverDie) January 13, 2024

Just as with every meteoric rise to power, however, there's always someone looking to shut it down. An anonymous saboteur attempted to fill in the iconic Rat Hole just yesterday, presumably to dissuade gawkers. As ever, though, the indefatigable spirit of Chicago shone through, and an equally anonymous hero showed up to dig it right back out in the cold.

A woman who didn't want to be identified due to possible "ratribution" (her words not mine) cleans the iconic Chicago Rat Hole of a plaster type substance in the 1900 block of W. Roscoe St. in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. pic.twitter.com/SUjAOGOyJ0 — Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) January 19, 2024

At least for now, it seems the Rat Hole's protectors outnumber its detractors. It seems well on its way to becoming yet another Chicago institution- so stop by if you're in the area!