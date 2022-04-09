Man surreptitiously camps in roundabout

Steve Wallas had been thinking about doing it for a while but couldn't find the perfect roundabout. Here's a fabulous meeting of YouTube hijinks and Ballardian reflection on the function of modern spaces.

"Right behind me is the perfect roundabout," Steve says to introduce the landscaped rotary intersection. "I crawled in there the other day to see if it'd be possible and there's just enough room. It's not going to be big enough for a tent or a hammock or even a cot but on the ground. I should be just fine. Rush hour is happening right now, so there's a lot of traffic coming through. I can't crawl in there quite yet. I'm gonna wait for it to calm down a little."